How to watch the royal wedding live in the US

So you didn't score an invitation to the biggest wedding of the year, but don't worry as we've got you covered.

Here's how you can enjoy the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle without having to book a flight or line up hours in advance at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (please bring your own scones).

Naturally, you can tune in with us -- even if you aren't near your television.

You can stream every moment on your mobile phone, laptop, or wherever you get CNN, starting at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 19.

We'll be bringing you up to the minute details of the big day with Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota and Don Lemon anchoring.

Broadcast television

ABC, CBS, and NBC will all have coverage, each with a different twist.

ABC kicks off their wedding watch at 5 a.m. ET and will also be offering an "augmented reality" experience with their ABC News iOS app, where folks will be able to photograph themselves next to a royal carriage and the Queen's Guard as if they were actually present.

CBS will have special correspondents, including writer Tina Brown, author of "The Diana Chronicles" about Prince Harry's mum, the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales. They start at 4 a.m. ET.

NBC has been touting their exclusive location overlooking Windsor Castle, and that's where Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will start co-anchoring at 4:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Telemundo will begin their coverage at 5 a.m. ET and will also have a special airing of "Megan y Harry, La Boda Real, a Al Rojo Vivo" at 10 p.m. ET.

Cable

E! will be covering with all the gusto of an awards show red carpet, starting at 5 a.m. with Giuliana Rancic and a panel of experts.

HBO (which is owned by CNN's parent company) will go live at 7:30 a.m. ET with "The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!" -- the Rose Parade characters played by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon. Be prepared to laugh.

Fox News will have "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt live from the scene starting at 5 a.m. ET before shifting to their main coverage with Shepard Smith.

TLC will air their four-hour live wedding feed beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

PBS will broadcast BBC's coverage beginning at 4 a.m.

BBC America will also be simulcasting BBC One's coverage beginning at 4 a.m. ET.

Streaming

There are plenty of opportunities to stream the wedding celebration, including on Hulu, People.com, as well as the sites for BBC, The New York Times and other various news organization apps.

Viewing parties

You will have to check around in a city near you for the myriad of private parties and public venues hosting viewing parties. And don't forget your fascinator!