Authorities prepare for day 2 of search for man who went missing on Smithville Lake

Authorities are preparing for day two of the search for a man who disappeared after saying he was getting on a boat on Smithville Lake.

Charles Roe, 37, is from Smithville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a family member reported the man missing after he didn't return home after borrowing his grandfather's boat Wednesday night.

The boat was found in the Sailboat Cove area of the lake with the motor still running and the boat run aground.

Emergency crews began their search about 9 a.m. Thursday, using boats on the water and both ATVs and K-9s on land. They plan to continue the search once the sun rises on Friday.

"The search is still ongoing," said Payton Dochef, Clay County Public Services Specialists. "We are doing the best we can searching the shoreline and waters."

Authorities are asking everyone in the area to keep an eye out for Roe.