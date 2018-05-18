Clear

Authorities prepare for day 2 of search for man who went missing on Smithville Lake

Authorities are preparing for day two of the search for a man who disappeared after saying he was getting on a boat o...

Posted: May. 18, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 10:19 AM

Authorities are preparing for day two of the search for a man who disappeared after saying he was getting on a boat on Smithville Lake.

Scroll for more content...

Charles Roe, 37, is from Smithville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a family member reported the man missing after he didn't return home after borrowing his grandfather's boat Wednesday night.

The boat was found in the Sailboat Cove area of the lake with the motor still running and the boat run aground.

Emergency crews began their search about 9 a.m. Thursday, using boats on the water and both ATVs and K-9s on land. They plan to continue the search once the sun rises on Friday.

"The search is still ongoing," said Payton Dochef, Clay County Public Services Specialists. "We are doing the best we can searching the shoreline and waters."

Authorities are asking everyone in the area to keep an eye out for Roe.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds and showers still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It