Suspect dies after firing shots at U.S. Marshals in Cleveland County, officials say

A person wanted on federal warrants was shot and killed after authorities said he fired shots at U.S. Marshals Thursday afternoon in Cleveland County.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Daniel Timothy Johnson, sources confirmed with KOCO 5.

The shootout was reported near Highway 9 and 108th Avenue SE near Lake Thunderbird, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the incident began with a U.S. Secret Service investigation and that a U.S. Marshals Task Force was assisting them in arresting Johnson.

Johnson was wanted on several federal warrants, authorities said. At one point, he got out of his vehicle and started firing shots at the U.S. Marshals.

Three members of the task force were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Johnson was shot and taken to the hospital, authorities said. He has died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

The U.S. marshals also responded to a house near Britton Road and the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City, where they found chemical in connection with Johnson.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including Norman and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the shootout.