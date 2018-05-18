Clear

Police: Man threatening officers with weapon shot, killed in Gresham

Posted: May. 18, 2018 8:47 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 10:19 AM

Officers shot and killed a man who police say threatened them with a weapon in Gresham early Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in southwest Gresham at 12:07 a.m. When officers located the vehicle, the driver fled. The officers did not pursue.

The vehicle was located after it crashed on Southwest Pleasant View Drive north of Southwest Highland Drive.

According to police, the suspect threatened officers with a weapon when they tried to contact him. Two officers fired their weapon at the man, hitting him. He was pronounced dead of the scene.

The East Metro Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2707.

