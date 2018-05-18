Clear

New Orleans man arrested in connection to fatal quintuple Mardi Gras shooting

New Orleans Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal Mardi Gras shooting that left two people dead and...

Posted: May. 18, 2018 8:47 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 10:19 AM

New Orleans Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal Mardi Gras shooting that left two people dead and three others injured in the ninth ward.

22-year-old Kendall Barnes was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Police say someone pulled up to a car at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue near Andry Street around at night 9 p.m.

on February 13th and fired into the vehicle.

The victims drove to the Brothers gas station off the victims drove to the Saint Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street where first responders found them.

Jamar Robinson and Byron Jackson were later pronounced dead.

Three others in the car were treated at the hospital.

Investigators believe gang violence is to blame for the shooting.

