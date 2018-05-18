East Oahu lawmakers put out urgent call for homeowners to report flood damage

Homeowners who suffered flood-damage from the record rainfall on both Kauai and Oahu last month need to report it to the city by 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

For the state to receive millions of dollars in grants and loans, at least 173 homes statewide need FEMA to consider major damage or destroyed. So far, only 115 qualify.

"A lot of people just brush it off and say that's okay, I don't need assistance, but they need to report because just because they don't need assistance, we need to hit that number and we need to get their damage on the book. This helps everybody across the state, not just Oahu and it helps Kauai too," Rep. Mark Hashem said.

"If your home was damaged, any type of damage, or severely damaged and one, if you didn't come down to the disaster recovery centers or two, your home was not inspected by either the Red Cross or FEMA team, please call our office or go online," John Cummings, Public Information Officer, city department of emergency management said.

To file a report, visit www.honolulu.gov/dem or call 723-8960 before the deadline.