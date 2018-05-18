Police search for man in connection with attempted abduction report

Police are searching for a man in connection with a reported attempted abduction late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl near 4900 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said.

Pennington said the girl was on her way home from school about 4 or 5 p.m. when she said a man "came out of nowhere" and attempted to grab her by her left arm.

Lisa Hughes, the girl's mother, said her daughter told her the man tried to drag her with him. The girl pulled her arm away and when he persisted, she turned around and bit him before she ran away.

"I'm grateful that she bit as hard as she could. I'm so grateful that she is a fighter and she yanked away and she wouldn't stop until she got away," Hughes said.

The incident caused scratches to the girl's arms, which Pennington said police photographed. He said other evidence was going to be processed as the investigation continues.

"It's just a reminder that you have to be vigilant. Make sure your kids are aware of what to do to stay safe and all those different things," he said. "As far as fighting back, she did the right thing."

The man is described as being white, between 5 foot 1 inch and 5 foot 5 inches tall and about 20 to 30 years old. He had hazel eyes and a mustache and was wearing a black hoodie with white drawstrings and dark-colored blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.