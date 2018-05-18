Sheriff: Deputies found van used in alleged abduction, rape of Michigan woman

Authorities say they found the van used in an alleged abduction and rape of a Michigan woman.

Scroll for more content...

The alleged abduction happened about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

The 33-year-old victim told police she was walking on Main Street, south of the city limits of Cheboygan near Mickey's Mini Mart, when she was pulled into a van.

The woman was reportedly taken to the dead end of Duncan Bay Drive on the east side of Cheboygan and sexually assaulted, according to police.

Our affiliates at 9 & 10 News report deputies found the van used in the alleged incident. The sheriff's department also said they talked with a person involved, but no arrests have been made.

The sheriff said he believes the suspects in the case are familiar with the area and knew where they were taking the victim. He also said even without arrests in the case, there is no risk to the public.

Investigators are working on details to wrap up the investigation, 9 & 10 reports.