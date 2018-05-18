Couple found dead inside Murfreesboro home after domestic dispute

A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Rutherford County.

Scroll for more content...

According to detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Gaunichaux, 47, shot and killed his wife Amanda, 36, inside their home Wednesday around 10 p.m. He then shot and killed himself.

The couple left behind a 2-year-old son, who was present at the home at the time of the murder-suicide.

"While dispatchers were on the phone, they heard shots fired over the phone," Det. Angela Hall said.

Leanne Nelson, a neighbor, said she was sleeping in her living room when she heard 10-12 gunshots followed by silence.

"I've never been so scared in my life just hearing it and knowing it was right here," Nelson said. "My mind went to the little boy because I knew if they were all home he was there."

According to the news release, responding deputies made contact with the husband who placed the couple's son outside. Deputies cared for the son in a patrol car.

"Almost immediately, patrol deputies heard the sound of a gunshot and deputies entered the home where they found the husband and wife both deceased," Hall said. "The child was not physically harmed during the incident and is being cared for."

Deputies respond daily to domestic violence calls.

"If you are in an abusive relationship, please seek help. If you know someone who is involved in an abusive relationship, please encourage the person to seek help," Hall said. "Due to the cycle of domestic violence, abusive relationships rarely improve without professional help."

In Rutherford County, people abused in domestic relationships may obtain victim services through the Domestic Violence Center by calling 615-896-2012.

Amanda Gaunichaux was a nurse practitioner at St. Thomas Midtown. Her friends and coworkers have created a GoFundMe account for the 2-year-old son.