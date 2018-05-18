Search continues, but still no sign of elderly man from Elberta

The search for a missing elderly man in Elberta continues. Seventy-nine-year-old Steve Keszthelyi has been missing for more than 24 hours now. He disappeared after leaving his home near Jellystone Park in Elberta around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Several agencies and volunteers searched all day Wednesday, even into the night, and then the search got underway again Thursday.

There was little progress Thursday. Search and rescue officials did confirm that he's not in the pond behind the house.

As the second day of the search for Keszthelyi concluded there was still no sign of the man. Elberta Police and Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputies were out again Thursday night searching with a bloodhound. Earlier, Daphne Search and Rescue and Lower Alabama Search and Rescue crews brought out Sonar equipment to search a waterway about 300 yards from the Keszthelyi home.

"He was moving. He was always moving. We feel kind of strongly that he was off the property," said Maria Keszthelyi, daughter of the missing man.

The search continued Thursday with several volunteers and law enforcement agencies during the day. It was suspended because of rain but re-started late last night with KLAAS Kids Search and Rescue and North Baldwin Search and Rescue who also had dogs to assist with the search.

"We haven't had any calls, so we're hoping that if he is out there, people will call and say 'hey we've seen the description of him on the news," she said.

Family members say Keszthelyi was wearing a white t-shirt with red shorts when he disappeared. They aren't giving up.

"Change the rescue off of the property maybe. To get his picture out there more, and get him home today," she added.

Family and friends are still here at the home waiting for any information they can get. They're simply looking for a small piece of hope they can grab on to during this time. They're asking for shares on social media and prayers moving forward.