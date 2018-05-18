Clear

Giuliani says Mueller has agreed to narrow scope of potential Trump interview

Rudy Giuliani said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to narrow the scope of a potential interview...

Posted: May. 18, 2018 7:47 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 8:33 AM

Rudy Giuliani said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to narrow the scope of a potential interview with President Donald Trump from five topics to two.

The former New York City mayor told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" that Mueller is not considering asking the President about his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who's under investigation in New York over his business dealings.

Giuliani said he can't go into much more detail, but that "the main focus we want is Russia."

CNN reported in March that the areas that Mueller's team indicated it wanted to pursue with Trump included his role in crafting a statement aboard Air Force One that miscast Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with Russians in Trump Tower, the circumstances surrounding that Trump Tower meeting, as well as the firings of former FBI Director James Comey and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

