Woman accused of stabbing Hartford officer to face a judge

As a Hartford officer continues to cling to life, the woman accused of stabbing her is scheduled to face a judge.

Scroll for more content...

Chevoughn Augustin, 39, will be arraigned on Friday morning.

She faces a list of charges, including attempted murder. She was held without bond.

The unnamed 12-year veteran officer remains in critical condition at Hartford Hospital.

Police said the officer is trained in crisis management.

She was called to Constitution Plaza on Thursday morning to help with an eviction.

When she arrived, Augustin knocked the officer to the ground, placed her in a choke hold and stabbed her in the neck.

The officer managed to call for backup.

See pictures from the scene here.

Two maintenance workers who accompanied her heard the struggle and ran to help. They stopped the suspect, police said.

According to police, if they hadn't been there, the officer would have died.

When backup arrived, the officer was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. Doctors said her jugular and trachea were cut.

The department is asking for prayers that she'll pull through.

"It's a difficult time for us but we'll get through it because we have each other to get through it," said Chief David Rosado, Hartford Police Department.

Augustin's arraignment is set for 10 a.m.

There is expected to be a large police presence. The Hartford Police Union encouraged officers to show their support.