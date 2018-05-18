5 things for May 18: US and China, Hawaii volcanoes, royal wedding

It's not summer yet, but it's never too early to check out a list of the world's most popular amusement parks. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. US and China

Is China trying to sidestep a battle royale with the US over trade?-Beijing has pitched boosting Chinese purchases of US goods by about $200 billion during the current trade talks going on in Washington, say US officials. It would be an attempt to fix the huge trade imbalance between the two countries. But it's just a proposal at this point, and earlier this morning China's foreign ministry called the $200 billion number an "untrue rumor." Plus, experts say, it would be really difficult for China to buy that much stuff anyway. Last year, China bought $130 billion worth of American goods. Trade talks between the countries continue today.

2. Ebola

The World Health Organization raised the Ebola health risk for the Democratic Republic of Congo to "very high." This comes after the first case of the disease in this current outbreak was detected in a major city. Ebola is now in Mbandaka, a city of nearly 1.2 million people. The spread of the virus from rural areas into a city has raised fears it could quickly spread and become harder to control.-While the WHO raised the national public health risk to "very high," it said the global risk level is "currently low." The country's health ministry reports 25 deaths so far in this latest outbreak.

3. Cambridge Analytica

The company at the center of the Facebook data sharing scandal filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy-yesterday. The data firm, which worked on Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was accused of misusing the personal Facebook data of millions of people. And a whistleblower claimed former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon used-Cambridge Analytica to try to suppress the black vote in 2016.-Controversy around the company's alleged misuse of Facebook data raised a host of new questions about the social media giant's role in elections.

4. Hawaii volcanoes

The Big Island's Kilauea volcano spit out ash and smoke 30,000 feet into the air, prompting state officials to hand out almost 18,000 masks to help residents deal with the fallout. Thursday's volcanic activity was not-the major eruption that scientists warn could happen at any time. And now Kilauea is not the only volcano they're worried about. Scientists are also keeping a close eye on Mauna Loa, with the United States Geological Survey saying the potential threat level from that volcano is "very high."

5. US birth rates

The number of births in the US last year-was the lowest in three decades. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics estimates that 3.8 million babies were born in the US in 2017. The birth rate was below "the level at which a given generation can replace itself" when deaths are also taken into account, the report says.-Birthrates were down for women of all ages -- except those in their early 40s. The decline is believed to be tied to better access to contraception,-the late-2000s economic recession and people holding off on marriage.

Shots fired

A man "yelling and spewing some information" about President Trump was detained overnight after opening fire in the lobby of a golf resort owned by the President in the Miami area.

Stayin' alive

John Travolta's still got the moves... and he showed them off with 50 Cent during a party at the Cannes Film Festival.

Buried treasure

That old metal box sticking up out of the ground in their backyard had bothered the Emanuels for years. Guess what they found when they dug it up?

Snail switch out

Scientists "transplant" memories from one snail to another. A new sci-fi movie? Nope, just what they're working on at UCLA.

The hunt is on

"Get Out" director Jordan Peele is doing a show about Nazi hunters for Amazon, because, well, why not?

Prepare your fascinators

If you're not into the royal wedding, skip this and move on to the quiz. But if this weekend's-nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all you can think about, then check your email boxes this afternoon for a special royal wedding edition of 5 Things.

Royals update

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said this morning.

Quiz time

A Miami high school's prom is being investigated after which animal turned up at the event?

A. a shark

B. an elephant

C. a dinosaur

D. a tiger

Play Total Recall, CNN's weekly news quiz, and see if your answer is right.

Family reunion

Congrats. You made it to Friday. You've earned the right to watch something adorable and heartwarming, like two friends helping a lost baby goose reunite with its family. (Click to view)