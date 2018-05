Meghan Markle's mother is having tea with the Queen

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is due to meet Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle Friday, as final preparations are made for the royal wedding on Saturday.

Ragland met several other members of the British royal family Thursday, Kensington Palace said, ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, the Queen's grandchild and sixth in line to the throne.

She had tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall -- father and step-mother -- at Clarence House in London. Later, she met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during wedding rehearsals in Windsor.

Ragland will spend Friday night with her daughter at the five-star Cliveden House Hotel, around 30 minutes drive from Windsor. They will travel to the castle together Saturday morning, driving up the Long Walk where members of the public will get their first glimpse of the bride.

It is currently unclear who -- if anyone -- will accompany Markle on her walk up the aisle after her father's health prevented him from traveling to the UK for the event.

A 'free spirit'

Ragland, 61, is a yoga instructor and social worker in Los Angeles. She met Markle's father, Thomas Markle, at a Hollywood studio in the late '70s. The pair divorced when Meghan Markle was a young child, but she told Vanity Fair last year that they are still on good terms.

Markle has spoken publicly about her close relationship with her mother many times, describing her as a "free spirit" and someone she can rely on.

"We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend," Markle wrote of her mother in Glamour magazine last year.

Ragland has apparently also found a huge fan in Prince Harry, who described her as "amazing" in a BBC interview.

Final preparations

Meanwhile, the final wedding preparations are underway. British troops took part in a military rehearsal Thursday, lining the processional route and escorting the carriage that will carry Prince Harry and his new wife through Windsor after the ceremony.

On Friday morning, Kensington Palace tweeted a picture of baker Claire Ptak working on the wedding cake, which is flavored with lemon and elderflower and will feature buttercream and fresh flowers as decoration.