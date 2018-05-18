Clear
One arrested after shots fired at Trump's golf resort near Miami

One person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired Friday morning at the Miami-area golf resort...

Posted: May. 18, 2018 4:04 AM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 5:02 AM

One person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired Friday morning at the Miami-area golf resort owned by President Donald Trump, authorities said.

"No known victims at this point," the Doral Police Department tweeted. CNN has reached out to the local police for more details.

The Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside Miami, is the former host of a PGA Tour event.

Until last year, the World Golf Championship tournament had been held at the resort since the 1960s.

Developing story - more to come

