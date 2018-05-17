10 cows killed after truck overturns

If the morning commute in metro Atlanta isn't already bad enough, it was extremely difficult for drivers on I-75 in northern Cobb County early Thursday morning.

That's because a tractor-trailer hauling cattle overturned on the southbound lanes, closing the roadway for several hours.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, 19 cows were being transported from Tennessee to Greensboro when the tracker trailer they were traveling in flipped.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection with Wade Green Road.

Ten cows were killed on impact, while eight others had to be corralled by police and transported to a stockyard in Calhoun where they will be held for their owner.

Officials are not confirming the name of the owner or which farm the cows were going to. In addition, officials have not been able to locate the 19th cow, and are not sure if the cow is still roaming the area or if there was a clerical error with the number of cows being transported.

It's unclear what caused the crash.