Bear cub rescued from tree

A female bear cub was rescued by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission in Paris.

The female bear cub was on the run for two days and residents found it in a tree and helped an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission game warden safely rescue her.

Police and the game warden spent several days trying to track down the female cub.

"They tried to bait it down with some sand but it stayed up in a tree," Coty Hatcher, resident said. "The next day I heard it was in a different location, so apparently she evaded law enforcement and the Game and Fish Commission."

That location was behind Hatcher's house near Mercy Hospital.

"The craziest thing is I had heard about the bear just a couple hours before," Hatcher said. "Not thinking, I get home and it`s in my backyard."

The game warden was called and worked with several men to get the cub down from the tree. She was safely tranquilized by officials.

"He was exhausted," Ryan Cravens said. "[He'd] been chasing it for two days and it was stuck up there asleep. He asked if anybody had a ladder and the closest person that I knew that had a ladder was Coty."

The men still have the rope that was used to lower the bear down.

"The game warden actually put a harness around his chest and put the rope around a branch, so we were able to lower it down the ladder." Tommy Patterson said.

The excitement is still with the men who helped and they said it may have been a once in a lifetime experience.

"Not many people get to hold a live black bear," Cravens said. "It`s pretty exciting."

The men said the cub is in perfect health and after receiving her shots, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will release her into one of the National Forests.