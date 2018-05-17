Dashcam video shows car going into pond during police chase

Dashcam video released by the Tontitown Police on Wednesday shows the moment a car drove into a pond during a police chase.

Scroll for more content...

The high-speed chase started on U.S. 62, less than a mile from the Tontitown Police Department.

The video shows that traffic was light at the time. Tontitown Police Capt. Wes Hart said if it had been busier, the outcome could have been much worse.

Police said they initially pulled Oscar Saucedo over for expired plates. When officers got up to his car, the officer said he smelled marijuana and asked Saucedo to step out of the car.

Saucedo refused to get out, and the officer stepped away from the car. That's when Saucedo pulled off.

Police said he yelled, "See ya!" before taking off.

During the chase, speeds reached more than 90 miles per hours as officers trailed Saucedo down South Barrington Road. They start weaving in and out of traffic and around several bends and curves, with the officers managing to stay close.

The chase ends when officers said Saucedo lost control and drove into the pond.

Police said Saucedo got out of the car and swam to shore, where he was arrested. His car was pulled out of the pond later.

Saucedo was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of failure to register a vehicle, license carried and exhibited on demand, fleeing, driving left of center, reckless driving, illegal passing, disregarding traffic lights and second-degree criminal mischief. He was released early Thursday on a $3,065 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.