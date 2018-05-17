Quadriplegic man says home was broken into while asleep

A quadriplegic man had his home broken into while he was sleeping on April 14.

33-year-old Brandon McCadden told News 3 his home was burglarized.

McCadden said the suspects stole $10,000 worth of music equipment, software, two televisions, a cell phone, wallet and a pair of shoes from his bedroom while he was sleeping.

The community has come together and donated over $3,000 to help McCadden already through a Gofundme.

The fundraiser was created to raise money to replace some of his stolen belongings and the goal is to get McCadden back $10,000.

A police report about the incident has been filed.