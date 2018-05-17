Woman accused of faking pregnancy to get in hospital

Muncie area hospitals are on the lookout for a woman accused of pretending to be pregnant to gain access to labor and delivery floors.

Ball Memorial Hospital says they are working with police and have alerted all personnel to be on the lookout for the woman.

It is unclear at this time if there is any surveillance video of the woman and the hospital would not say whether they have identified her.

Ball Memorial Hospital released the following statement Thursday:

"While no related criminal activity has taken place or charges have been filed, hospital police, leadership and team members remain vigilant. The safety and the very best care of patients and guests are always the highest priority."

Community Health North Hospital, which delivers the most babies in Indiana, says it's critical to run regular drills to make sure no one has access to newborns that shouldn't.

"As soon as a baby is delivered we put identification on a baby which does include a security tag," said Jamie Phillippe, Director of NICU/PICU/Pediatrics at Community Health North. "Here down in delivery they could have anywhere from 70 to 80 moms and babies."

Phillippe says the maternity and newborn ICU units are locked down at all times and no one that isn't supposed to be down there gets in but when situations like this arise they make sure to share the information with all staff members so everyone is aware and they pay constant attention to video feeds around the building.