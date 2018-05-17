Homeowners urge city leaders to allow mini pigs

Homeowners say they'll move before giving up their pet pig. Two homeowners received a citation from code enforcement.

"I have fencing. He doesn't get out. He doesn't disturb anybody," said Stephanie Ebling while talking about her pet pig.

Stephanie Ebling said her mini pig named Lucky is like a dog to her.

"Take them outside, feed them so I think he's a lot better sometimes than a dog. He's smart," said Ebling.

The mini pig is not allowed within Zephyrhills city limits. City code states no cattle, horses, swine, pot-bellied pigs, sheep, goats or other grazing animals.

Ebling got a citation from code enforcement after she believes a neighbor complained. The officer's last name happens to be Bacon.

Heather Mooney has a pet pig named Meatball. She lives within city limits too. She said she got him more than a year ago. Recently, Mooney said a city worker saw him and reported it.

The two ladies want city leaders to reconsider.

"I'm hoping they actually make a new ordinance for the mini pigs," said Ebling.

City manager, Steve Spina, said city leaders are looking at the current city ordinance. He said changing it could be a possibility. They'll discuss what's next for owners at a meeting on June 11.

A spokesperson for Pasco County said the county doesn't have an ordinance prohibiting mini or pot-bellied pigs.