Teachers, students want free in-school SAT testing

A group of San Diego educators and students are calling for free SAT testing in schools in place of standardized state tests.

The proposed Pathways to College Act will allow school districts across California to administer college admission tests, such as the SAT, in schools for free and as an alternative to state-mandated tests.

Many supporters believe bill AB 1951, currently making its way through the state Legislature, will give many students a better chance to get into college.

San Diego Unified School District Trustee Dr. Mike McQuary said, "Currently, the system is unfair. Currently, the system is inequitable. Currently, the system selects certain students to take the test, and there is an attitude or perception that the SAT is not for everyone."

McQuary said of the nearly 6,000 SD Unified students who graduated in 2017, only about 60 percent took the SAT.

If passed, McQuary believes the bill would give all students a chance to prepare for college while in class during school hours -- at no cost. McQuary also feels replacing standardized state testing with a college entrance exam would be much more beneficial for students and teachers.

The bill does face some opposition, with some lawmakers calling for more studies to be conducted on the issue.

The proposal has not yet gone to SD Unified's school board for consideration, but McQuary is working on that.