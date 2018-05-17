Amputee war veteran to get donated smart home

A Tucson war veteran will soon have a specially adapted smart home to call his own.

The Gary Sinise Foundation, established by the actor known for his role of Lieutenant Dan in "Forest Gump," is donating the home to United States Army Sergeant First Class Caleb Brewer.

The foundation said it will provide Brewer with the home to greatly increase his ability to perform necessary daily functions as part of its mission to honor veterans, first responders and their families, according to its press release.

Brewer enlisted in 2005 as an Intelligence Analyst in the Army Reserves. After a deployment to Iraq in 2008, Caleb was selected to attend Special Forces training and ultimately earned his Green Beret in 2012.

While deployed to Afghanistan in 2015, a pressure plate IED detonated beneath him. He lost his legs and suffered from a traumatic brain injury after the blast.

Four months later, Brewer was able to walk again with prosthetics.

Brewer is a married father of two girls. He is currently taking care of his daughters full time at their home in Tucson, AZ. He also trains other people with disabilities at a gym to help them overcome their struggles.

Groundbreaking for the smart home begins on Tuesday.