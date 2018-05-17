High school pulls off senior prank on Craigslist

Some students at a high school in Scottsdale have listed their school for sale on Craigslist, along with the school administrators themselves.

The senior prank at Chaparral High School is partly intended to be a jab at the scandals surrounding the Scottsdale Unified School District, the ad's primary author said.

Three district administrators have resigned this year in connection with allegations of wrongdoing in the way contracts were awarded for school rebuilds. One administrator, former Chief Financial Officer Laura Smith, was charged this week with 11 felonies.

Students posted the ad on Craigslist Wednesday morning. They say it quickly caught the attention of administrators.

"They took it down within like an hour and they were not happy with it," said senior Oliver Tavatli. Tavatli said he was not directly involved in posting the ad.

Students responded by reposting the ad 17 more times, according to senior Michael Terrin, who also said he was not directly involved in putting the ad on Craigslist.

The mock ad says the school is "For Sale By Owner" with an asking price of "$2018."

It reads:

"We, the senior class of 2018 have decided to sell our high school. The money from the purchase will be used to better fund the rest of the SUSD education system (you're welcome Desert Mountain).

-Any extra money will be used for driving lessons to teach Seniors at Desert Mountain High School how to park properly.

-Condition is used and abused.

-Bad administration included.

-Includes all physical buildings, and operations staff.

-Good Teachers are also included.

-Freshman, Sophomore & Junior classes included for use by buyer."

Under "benefits of purchasing," some of these items are listed: in jest:

-Front management office (they'll manage nothing except the bad administration)

-If you fancy the worst food west of the Mississippi, fear not, our kitchen produces nothing short of pig slop.

-Multiple classrooms for you to learn minimal applicable things for your career path.

-If you are looking to use the lavatory, I would highly suggest you do not.

One student we spoke to (who did not want to be identified) said this was the first in a series of planned pranks designed as a protest against the administration.

The school district had no comment on the prank.