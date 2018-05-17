Giuliani: 'Nothing illegal' about Trump campaign looking for Clinton dirt with Russians

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Wednesday there was nothing illegal about Trump campaign advisers meeting with a Russian lawyer purportedly offering dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"When I ran, they were looking for dirt on me every day. That's what you do. Maybe you shouldn't. But you do it," Giuliani told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." "There is nothing illegal about that. Even if it comes from a Russian or a German or American, it doesn't matter."

"They never used (the collusion charge). They rejected it. If there was collusion with the Russians, they would have used it," he added.

The comments come the same day that the Senate Judiciary Committee released transcripts from Russians, Trump campaign advisers and other witnesses present at the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. The documents shed new light on how Donald Trump Jr. and senior members of the Trump campaign were eager to obtain damaging information on Clinton - and how frustrated and angry they were that the material did not come to fruition.

Giuliani, whose comments also came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign, called for Mueller to wrap up his investigation.

"The President can't disclose more than he knows," Giuliani said. "We are very comfortable with it and Mueller should bring this to a close. It's been a year, 1.4 million documents and interviewed 28 witnesses and he has nothing. Which is why he wants to bring the President to an interview."

Trump's counsel also said that though his team has been open to a sit-down interview between the President and Mueller, he doesn't think any new information will be uncovered.

"Tell us what you have to get from an interview that you don't already have. He has all of the facts to make a decision," Giuliani said of Mueller.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the transcripts were released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.