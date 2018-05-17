5 things for May 17: White House, Niger ambush video, world population

The royal wedding is just a couple of days away! Check out the historic chapel where Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married.-Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House

So much news is flying out of Washington right now, there's no shame in saying you're having trouble keeping up. Let-us help you out:

-- Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Robert Mueller's team told Donald Trump's lawyers-it concluded it can't indict a sitting president. But a Democratic senator says not so fast.

-- President Donald Trump acknowledged, by filing a financial disclosure form, that he repaid attorney Michael Cohen more than $100,000. It's believed some of the money was-to reimburse Cohen for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels.

-- Newly released transcripts from the Senate Judiciary Committee show how eager Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump campaign were to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in the famous Trump Tower meeting -- and how frustrated they were when that meeting didn't produce anything.

-- Former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon used Cambridge Analytica to try to suppress the black vote in 2016, a whistleblower says.

-- The Senate voted to-revive net neutrality after the Federal Communications Commission-repealed it, but its chances in the House don't look that great: The measure's going nowhere in that chamber,-and it's unlikely Trump would-sign it anyway.

-- The Senate Intelligence Committee voted to advance Gina Haspel's nomination to be CIA director. And she's all but assured to win Senate confirmation when the full Senate votes because just enough Democrats say they'll support her.

2. Niger ambush

We're getting some new insight into last year's ambush in Niger that killed four US soldiers, thanks to a video from the Pentagon. The video -- not previously released to the public and used to brief members of Congress on the October attack -- shows the body of Sgt. La David Johnson being recovered from under a tree after he was killed. Other parts of the video, stitched together from footage from drones and aircraft, show a group of seven US soldiers and four Nigerien troops who had escaped the ambush and fled into a swamp. The video also suggests the soldiers had received intelligence that an ISIS commander was in the area and they were planning to go after him, although they weren't authorized to do so.

3. Venezuela

Venezuela, roiled by an economic and social crisis, has a new problem on its hands. Rioting inmates have taken over a notorious prison, just days before the presidential election there. The prison is the detention center in Venezuela's national intelligence agency. The prisoners-posted videos online saying they took control because of torture and human rights violations. Venezuelan authorities said they had "normalized" the situation, an assertion-the inmates refuted. It's just one more headache for the South American country, where voters -- suffering from food and medicine shortages as well as hyperinflation -- will vote on a new president Sunday.

4. California explosion

An explosion in Orange County, California, that killed a woman was likely caused by a device-that detonated and was not an accident, authorities said. The blast killed-Ildiko Krajnyak-of Trabuco Canyon. She owned the day spa where the explosion occurred. The blast blew out walls and windows at the business as well as injuring three other people. Was Krajnyak targeted? Investigators said it's too early to know at this point.

5. World population

In the future, most of us will live in massive megacities. A new report from the United Nations predicts almost two-thirds of the world's population will live in urban areas by 2050. There are 33 megacities (urban centers with populations of more than 10 million) today; by 2030 there will be 43. There were just 10 in 1990. It's-all part of the accelerating shift we're seeing from rural to urban living across the world. Most of this growth will come from Asia.

TODAY'S NUMBERS

$8,702

That's how much, per month, Scot Peterson -- the former school resource officer criticized for his response to the Parkland, Florida, school massacre -- is receiving in his state pension.

$500 million

That's how much Michigan State University will pay to settle lawsuits-brought by 332 victims of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

