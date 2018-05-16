Clear
Substitute sent home for bringing gun to elementary school

A substitute teacher was sent home Wednesday after she brought a handgun to an elementary school.The unidentif...

Posted: May. 16, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:22 PM

A substitute teacher was sent home Wednesday after she brought a handgun to an elementary school.

The unidentified substitute had the handgun in her purse at Harmony Elementary School in Pickens County.

The teacher never took the handgun out of her purse, but it was seen by several students, according to Dr. Carlton Wilson, the superintendent of Pickens County Schools.

Dr. Wilson says the teacher informed school staff about the handgun.

She was sent home and will not be allowed back in the school system, according to Dr. Wilson.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office was notified and is investigating the incident.

