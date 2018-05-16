80 year-old ready for final half marathon

Mary Ekern of Fargo fell in love with walking as a child in Wallhalla, N.D. and that love has grown into something more.

After Ekern retired in 1999 her son suggested she turn her daily walks into runs, so she could compete in the Fargo Marathon's 5k.

Following completion of her first 5k Ekern deiced to step it up and try the half marathon, where she fell in love all over again.

But at the age of 80 the training has become more of a chore than a passion for Ekern who decided this year will be her final race.