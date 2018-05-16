Mom visits school of cheerleader that saved her life with donated organs

A Valley mom visited Sierra Linda High School Monday to honor the teen cheerleader who saved her life.

Cheerleader Zakiyyah Elzy died in a 2015 car crash. The teen was on the organ donor registry, and her pancreas and kidney went to Jessica Drey. Drey needed the dual organ transplant due to complications she suffered from diabetes.

Drey visited the girl's high school Monday to visit with classmates, cheerleaders, and staff. She also talked about the importance of organ donation. The cheerleading team gave Drey a varsity letter, making her an honorary member of their squad.

"I am extremely honored to be in the place she once was, walk through the halls she once did, meet her teachers and the people who encouraged her to be a good person," Drey said.

Drey wears a pendant with her Zakiyyah's name, a constant reminder of whom she can thank for her second chance at life.