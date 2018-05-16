Antoine Griezmann masterclass guides Atletico Madrid to Europa League title

Antoine Griezmann's stardust guided Atletico Madrid to a third Europa League title as the Spanish club outclassed Marseille on a memorable night in Lyon.

The Frenchman, who was born just 70 kilometers from the final venue, scored goals either side of half time, before captain Gabi put the icing on the cake with a third late on.

Marseille started the game well and were unfortunate to see a Kostas Mitroglou header hit the post in the second half, but the French side were comfortably second best all night.

If this was to be Griezmann's final game in an Atletico shirt -- the forward has suitors from all over Europe -- then he certainly made it one for the fans to remember.

