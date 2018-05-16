Clear
Ford to restart F-150 production Friday

Ford says it will restart production of its wildly popular F-150 pickup truck on Friday.The automaker ceased m...

Posted: May. 16, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:23 PM

Ford says it will restart production of its wildly popular F-150 pickup truck on Friday.

The automaker ceased manufacturing of the F-150 at its plants in Dearborn, Michigan and outside Kansas City, Missouri -- the only two plants that make the truck -- earlier this month after a fire broke out at a supplier's facility.

Ford said in a press release Wednesday that it would resume production of the truck at the Dearborn plant on Friday and at the Missouri plant on Monday, May 21.

"Ford teams, together with suppliers including Walbridge and other contractors, worked nearly around the clock to get America's best-selling vehicle franchise back on line as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

