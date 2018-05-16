Disturbing video shows middle school attack

Elizabeth police are investigating an unprovoked attack in the midst of an 8th-grade classroom at Elizabeth Middle School.

Cell phone video posted on social media shows a male student walk over to another male student and repeatedly punch him. The attack occurred sometime this month.

The attack appears to have been planned. In the video, the boy who instigated the altercation is heard asking the person recording the video if he "should do it right now?"

Elizabeth police tell Denver7 the boy has since been arrested for assault and sent to a juvenile assessment center. Police aren't saying much about what prompted the fight because it's a juvenile case.

The school district isn't answering questions on whether the student has had disciplinary actions in the past.

The school district they sent out a letter to parents the day of the attack and released the following statement.

"We are currently in the process of completing the investigation into an incident at Elizabeth Middle School last week in collaboration with the Elizabeth police department. This is an ongoing investigation, and it is our practice not to share disciplinary information related to individual students."