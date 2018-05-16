Clear
Gov. Scott promises $2 million to keep Jewish day schools safer in South Florida

Posted: May. 16, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:24 PM

Gov. Rick Scott is making good on a promise he made in 2017 to find funding for more safety measures at Jewish day schools in South Florida.

Scott is making an announcement to spend $2 million for security funding on Wednesday morning at the Torah Academy in Boca Raton.

The changes come after several Jewish campuses across South Florida faced serious threats in 2017, including bomb threats and vandalism.

The money will pay for security upgrades including new fences, video cameras, alarm systems and even bulletproof glass.

