Melania Trump says she is 'feeling great' after kidney procedure

Posted: May. 16, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:23 PM

First lady Melania Trump said Wednesday she is "feeling great" and looks forward to returning home to the White House after undergoing a kidney procedure earlier in the week.

"A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon," Trump tweeted.

Trump had the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington.

The first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement Monday that Trump "underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition" that morning.

Grisham added "the procedure was successful, and there were no complications."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said his wife was "doing really well" and would be leaving the hospital in two to three days. "Thank you for so much love and support," the President tweeted.

The President went to Walter Reed to visit his wife for the third consecutive day Wednesday afternoon.

