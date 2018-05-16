Massive sinkhole opens up in Georgia roadway

Crews are working to repair damage to a Toccoa roadway after a sinkhole opened up during heavy rain on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The National Weather Service said Deer Chase was washed out and emergency management officials were working to repair the hole. The roadway is closed at Crawford Hills Circle.

According to the National Weather Service, approximately 70 residents in Toccoa, Georgia did not have access in or out of their neighborhood via Crawford Hills Circle due to flooding, however alternate routes are available. A detour route is in place for emergency crews only.

No injuries were reported.