Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Massive sinkhole opens up in Georgia roadway

Crews are working to repair damage to a Toccoa roadway after a sinkhole opened up during heavy rain on Wednesday....

Posted: May. 16, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:10 PM

Crews are working to repair damage to a Toccoa roadway after a sinkhole opened up during heavy rain on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The National Weather Service said Deer Chase was washed out and emergency management officials were working to repair the hole. The roadway is closed at Crawford Hills Circle.

According to the National Weather Service, approximately 70 residents in Toccoa, Georgia did not have access in or out of their neighborhood via Crawford Hills Circle due to flooding, however alternate routes are available. A detour route is in place for emergency crews only.

No injuries were reported.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It