Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

Scroll for more content...

-- President Donald Trump's financial disclosure forms show that he repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for expenses he incurred during the 2016 campaign. Trump's lawyers have said before that he reimbursed Cohen for a hush money payment he made to Stormy Daniels. Read his full financial disclosure report here.

-- New transcripts of interviews with people who attended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting show that Donald Trump Jr. and senior members of the campaign really wanted dirt on Hillary Clinton.

-- The Senate Intelligence Committee says Russia definitely meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win.

-- Michigan State University will pay $500 million to the victims of Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who sexually abused hundreds of girls and women.

-- You've heard this one before. A white woman saw a black man inspecting a house he was interested in buying and called the cops on him. But this time, the ending has a twist.

-- This state only has men in Congress. That's about to change.

-- Astronomers have found the fastest-growing black hole known in the universe, and it's got a monster appetite.

-- Whole Foods is getting even more Amazon-y.

-- Rapper T.I. was arrested after drunkenly trying to enter his own home.

-- These Australian marsupials are having so much sex that they are literally killing themselves.