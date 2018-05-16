Mom who stabbed daughter preached about love

It's one of the worse cases Tulsa Police's Child Crisis Unity has ever seen, and it's suspect, a 39-year-old mother, once cried to 2 Works for You about replacing hatred with love.

Last year a woman who said her name was Tay Tay Jackson was devastated.

"I don't see crime scene tape, I don't see flowers, I don't see teddy bears, I don't see anything," cried Taheerah Ahmad, the mother who confessed Tuesday to stabbing and abusing her children.

Reported gang violence took one of her friends.

"There were two innocent people killed here yesterday and there should be something that says this is not ok."

She brought flowers and a young girl who appeared to be her daughter to let everyone know that violent crimes are not ok.

That is the person her mother knew, not the woman smiling on the 5 o'clock news.

"When they got to this house the kitchen was on fire and the 11-year-old was in critical condition," Tulsa Police Office Jeanne Mackenzie told 2 Works for You on the scene Monday.

Ahmad's mother would only talk over the phone.

She said her daughter was estranged from their family and "very deep drugs" with a mix of alcohol-impaired her mental health.

"The family stated that there were some issues maybe with the mother. We're not sure if it's mental health or if it's drug-related."

Ahmad confessed to the horrific crimes telling investigators she didn't like the way her kids were reading books so she bound and gagged them.

She claimed the oldest then tried to attack her, so she had to stab her daughter 50 to 60 times.

"She was stabbed so many times that officers and EMSA on scene couldn't even count them"

It's hard now to look past this morbid story to a promise she mad almost a year ago.

"Hatred kills and what I'm going to do is replace that hatred with love," she said.

The promise made alongside the young girl police say could be the one fighting for her life in a hospital at the hands of her own mother Tuesday night.

"I'm going to replace every single piece of hatred with love."

Police said Ahmad's oldest daughter is in critical condition.