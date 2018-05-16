Firefighter nurses hummingbird back to health

A Maryland Heights firefighter nursed a hummingbird back to health after it was found unresponsive.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District posted photos and the story to their Facebook page Tuesday night. They report that Firefighter Paramedic Schurwan saved the ruby-throated hummingbird after it was found unresponsive on the engine bay floor.

"Dave used a syringe filled with sugar water to coax the bird to drink until it became more alert and flew out of his palm," read a portion of the department's Facebook post.