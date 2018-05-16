Police officers turn wranglers after 3 horses escape in Gladstone

The Gladstone Police Department responded to a rare, unbridled call Wednesday morning.

Officers became wranglers after three horses escaped and were seen wandering on North Troost Avenue near Northeast 72nd Street.

The police department posted a video of the "high-speed" chase on their Facebook page as officers worked to corral the horses and keep them from being hit by passing vehicles.

In the video, an officer is heard asking, "Ideas for how to wrangle three horses walking down Troost?"

Officers shared pictures of their victory on Twitter after successfully wrangling the trio of four-legged beasts.