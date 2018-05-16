Candice Bergen explains how politics played a part in reviving 'Murphy Brown'

"Murphy Brown" is coming back to television in September and no one is more excited than Candice Bergen.

Bergen, who starred in the title role on the hit CBS show from 1988-98, told CNN that reviving the series has been an idea she and the network have been thinking about for awhile.

"We're excited," Bergen told CNN at the Cinema Society premiere of her new movie, "Book Club. "We had been asked two years ago and we said no. In the last year since the election, it just seems like an unplowed field."

The 13-episode order of "Murphy Brown" will join recent '90s revivals like "Roseanne" and "Will & Grace."

"I think they [networks] are having trouble coming up with original shows that catch on with the public," Bergen said.

Bergen, who will return to the role of investigative journalist and anchor Murphy Brown on the sitcom, also discussed the current conversations in Hollywood regarding pay equality.

"It's not over," she said. "It's just been put on the table as an issue that has to be decided and I don't think there is going to be true equality until there is pay equity. I mean, obviously I support it and I think it's time to have a dialogue now. Women have brought these issues to the forefront and it's time to sit down [and talk about it]."

As for whether she ever personally experienced being paid less than a male co-star, she said with a smile, "Murphy was the last really sustained work I had and I was very well paid."

"Book Club" opens in theaters Friday.