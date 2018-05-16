Clear

NJ teen earns college degree before graduating high school

A New Jersey teen is skipping the usual academic order and earning a college degree before he's even graduated high s...

A New Jersey teen is skipping the usual academic order and earning a college degree before he's even graduated high school.

Kwinton Adams, 17, is set to earn his associates degree from Warren Community College on Saturday. He graduates from high school on June 13.

"I like studying," Adams said.

Adams pulls six-hour study sessions each day to conquer both his high school assignments and college class homework. He earned six Advanced Placement credits toward his degree and took online courses in order to complete his fast track of studies.

"I just schedule and plan when I'm going to do homework," he said.

Adams also credits his mom for the inspiration to tackle both at once. She gave him his motivation.

"You have to try twice as hard and you should not be afraid to, like, take the next step," he said.

Adams will attend Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania next fall. He plans to study biology and attend medical school. He wants to be a physician or neurosurgeon.

He offered this tip to other teens: "Don't doubt yourself."

