Credit report mistake leads to lawsuit for Wisconsin woman

A Wisconsin woman learned that your credit report really does follow you almost everywhere.

Sandra Garland paid off a $10,000 debt last summer through a plan authorized by a Brown County court. Garland received a court order showing it was paid in full and that every creditor was paid.

"I assumed it would be off my record. I know it takes time to rebuild your credit, but I assumed everything would be off," said Garland.

Garland still receives calls and letters demanding money because her credit reports with Experian and Trans Union show that she owes money.

Attorney Nathan Deladurantey is now representing Garland in a lawsuit against the two credit bureaus. He claims they are hurting Garland's reputation because of their errors.

"They reduce that reputation to writing. And they hold it. I like to say they hold it hostage," said Deladurantey.

Garland has attempted multiple times to point out the errors on her credit file to the credit bureaus.

"We need the forms, we need the forms. I've said I've sent you the forms two, three times. And that's all that happened," said Garland.

Deladurantey said this happens because credit bureaus are not built for consumers but for companies that furnish credit. Just last year 4,346 people have sued under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. That's more than doubled since 2011.

The I-Team reached out to Experian and Trans Union, but neither one would discuss Garland's situation.