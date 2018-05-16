Police: Gunman fires AK-47 into house party, 6 teens injured

Police are releasing details about a weekend house party in the Opryland area that turned violent.

Metro Police spokesperson Kris Mumford confirmed to News4 the shooting happened at a home on Miami Avenue in the River Glen neighborhood just north of Briley Parkway.

Mumford said a group of local teenagers booked the home on a short-term rental website and threw a party.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a gunman fired several rounds into the house. Six teenagers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Three suffered gunshot wounds and three others were cut by broken glass as they escaped the house through a window.

A detective confirmed to News4 an AK-47 was used in the shooting. The gunman remains at large.

A maintenance worker doing repairs at the home said he patched 27 bullet holes on the outside of the house.

"I honestly thought there would be about 4 or 5," K.J. Woods told News4. "I didn't think somebody would unload an entire clip into a house."

Property records show the home is owned by a husband and wife from Brentwood.

According to a spokesperson for their property management company, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, the teens booked the home through a website called RedAwning.com.

TurnKey spokesperson Adam Pedowitz released the following statement to News 4:

"On May 13, 2018, we received notification of an incident involving a shooting at one of our managed properties in Nashville, which had been booked through the listing site RedAwning.com. We absolutely denounce this senseless act of violence and send condolences to those injured and their families. We are cooperating fully with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to assist in their investigation, but as a policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.

"At TurnKey Vacation Rentals, the safety of our guests and protection of our homeowners' properties are our highest priorities.

"In response to this incident and others stemming from bookings taken through RedAwning.com, we are removing all TurnKey listings from their site entirely. In addition, in 2018 we have doubled our investment in private security to patrol our managed properties in the Nashville area, and implemented comprehensive guest screening processes with IDology positive identification technology.

"We believe this is all a part of responsible vacation rental property management, done with the best interests of travelers, homeowners, neighbors and communities in mind."