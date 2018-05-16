Graduating seniors stage elaborate class prank

Scroll for more content...

Seniors at a Wisconsin high school pulled off what police are calling one of the best senior pranks they've ever seen.

At first glance, it looks like a terrible crash: A car plowed into the side of Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Wisconsin.

But it's actually an optical illusion, thanks to the creative use of tape and a tarp, the school district said in a Facebook post.

It's graduation week at the school in Cumberland, about 245 miles northwest of Wisconsin.

And like at many high schools across the nation, seniors want to leave behind a memorable reminder of their stay by trying to outdo previous classes with creative pranks. In this case, they used half of a junker car.

That's what appears to be sticking out from the building.

The gaping hole is actually just a black tarp held up to the exterior wall of the school by what appears to be duct tape. Students used loose bricks strewn about to finish off the illusion.

"You had everyone a little nervous this morning!" the district said in its post. "The police department is saying this senior pranks was 'one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen."'

The Cumberland police said pretty much the same thing in a post on its page.

Principal Ritchie Narges told CNN it was impressive how quickly the students set up the prank.

"In eight minutes they created this fake crash scene."

The best part, the district said?

"This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property."