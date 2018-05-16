Clear

Storm blamed for two deaths, including woman killed in front of child

Tuesday's storms were blamed for at least two deaths in the state.State police confirmed that a woman was kill...

Posted: May. 16, 2018 10:26 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 2:29 PM

Tuesday's storms were blamed for at least two deaths in the state.

State police confirmed that a woman was killed when a tree struck a passing vehicle on Brush Hill Road in New Fairfield just after 5 p.m.

Troopers said the New Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the scene, but had difficulty getting there because of a number of downed trees.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old female driver who sustained fatal injuries from the impact of the tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had a 3-year-old child passenger who was not hurt, but transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle and also transported to the hospital for the medical examiner.

The other death was reported in Danbury.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said a man was doing yard work when he was killed by a fallen tree. It happened near Candlewood Lake.

A number of other injuries were reported across the state as trees and wires trapped people in vehicles.

