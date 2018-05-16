Clear

Idaho Democrat hoping to become the first Native American governor wins primary

Paulette Jordan, an Idaho state legislator who is a member of the Coeur d'Alene tribe, won the Democratic primary for...

Posted: May. 16, 2018 10:10 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 2:15 PM

Paulette Jordan, an Idaho state legislator who is a member of the Coeur d'Alene tribe, won the Democratic primary for Idaho governor Tuesday night.

Scroll for more content...

If she wins in November, Jordan would become the nation's first Native American governor.

Jordan defeated her leading challenger A.J. Balukoff, who received the endorsements of many of Jordan's fellow Idaho House Democrats. He ran for governor in 2014 and lost by double digits to the now-outgoing Republican governor, Butch Otter, despite spending millions of his own money in his campaign.

Jordan will face the Republican gubernatorial primary winner, Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little, in the November general election.

The Idaho state legislator faces an uphill battle. Her home state hasn't elected a Democrat for governor since 1990.

Jordan touted her heritage in an interview with CNN earlier in the campaign.

"I come from a powerful line of women. I'm proud of that heritage and legacy," Jordan said. "The opportunity for women is now. The President is divisive. Women know we can bring the country together. I'm working to defend my state, my people, even as this President is part of spreading hate and fear."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It