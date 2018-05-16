'Lost Boys' star Jami Gertz at NBA draft lottery freaks out fans

Yes, that was '80s actress Jami Gertz getting her shot Tuesday at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

Gertz, who is best known for her roles in TV shows such as "Square Pegs" and "Seinfeld" and films including "The Lost Boys" and "Less Than Zero," was there representing the Atlanta Hawks.

The actress is married to Tony Ressler, the principal owner of the Hawks.

The draft lottery is held annually to decide in what order teams are allowed to choose draft picks.

She told The Atlanta Journal Constitution her husband selected her to serve as the team's representative during the live announcement of the results on ESPN.

Gertz told the paper it was "a lot of pressure."

"I've done live theater," she said. "You've got to come up with the goods night after night, which is a lot of pressure. Tony Ressler seems to feel like I'm his gal."

Naturally social media quickly recognized her and rebounded with shock.

"Needle off the record - Jami Gertz owns the Hawks???," one person tweeted. "Still Standing indeed!!! "

All the Twitter attention caught the eye of Gertz's friend and fellow actress Dana Delany, who tweeted her relief about why she was trending.

"Phew," Delany wrote. "My longtime friend Jami Gertz is trending and it's good news!"