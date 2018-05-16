Bridesmaids revealed: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce bridal party

Meghan Markle will be accompanied at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday by six bridesmaids, including 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Scroll for more content...

The youngest of the six bridesmaids and four page boys chosen by Harry and Meghan is 2 and the oldest is 7, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

Along with Princess Charlotte, the bridesmaids include two of Prince Harry's goddaughters, Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2, and two goddaughters of Markle. Ivy Mulroney, 4, will also accompany the bride, who is close friends with her mother, well-known Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney.

The page boys are Prince George, 4, oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry's godson Jasper Dyer and Ivy Mulroney's brothers, twins Brian and John, 7.

The three Mulroney children are pictured with their parents in this photo, posted on Jessica Mulroney's Instagram account on Christmas Day last year.

Kensington Palace revealed earlier this month that Meghan has opted not to have a maid of honor. "She has a very close-knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other," said Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry.

It is currently unknown who Harry's ushers will be. His older brother, Prince William, will serve as best man.

Who will walk Meghan down the aisle?

Wednesday's announcement comes during a turbulent week for the couple. After first telling TMZ he would not be flying to the UK to walk his daughter down the aisle as planned, Thomas Markle later said he had changed his mind, according to the US-based celebrity news site.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he said on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Markle has been involved in controversy since it was revealed he allegedly staged a series of photos captured by an American paparazzo.

Just hours later, the news site reported that Markle would not be attending as he said he would be undergoing heart surgery Wednesday, just three days before the big event.

It is currently unclear who -- if anyone -- will accompany Meghan on her walk down the aisle. She will spend her last night as a single woman at a hotel in Berkshire before traveling with her mother, Doria Ragland, to Windsor Castle for the ceremony at noon (7 a.m. ET).