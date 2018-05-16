Teen fighting for his life after weekend crash

A Mid-Michigan community is rallying to support a high school student fighting for his life.

Kasey Jones, 18, and his mother were in a car accident over the weekend. It left the Bullock Creek High School senior in critical condition, but stable condition. His mom is in serious condition.

Authorities said Kasey pulled out in front of oncoming traffic.

"We're doing absolutely the best we can," Superintendent Shawn Hill said.

Hill said students at Bullock Creek High School are learning a lesson about just how fragile life is.

"You know this is a real unfortunate situation," Hale said.

Kasey's father said he suffered several serious injuries including a broken leg, broken pelvis and broken collar bone. He also may have brain damage. He is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

"I just ask for prayers. Thoughts and prayers," said Al Jones, Kasey's father.

He said his son was spending time with his mother for Mother's Day. He was driving and she was in the passenger seat.

Now he is hoping he will be able to hold his son again.

"I wish that he could come to the door late and I can scold him for not mowing the lawn. I mean every day, every opportunity please just get more interactive with the children. Give them a hug," Al Jones said.

The community wants to wrap their arms around the Jones family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

"We'll continue to see what needs the family have and try to be as supportive as we can," Hale said.

Students at the high school are also holding a bottle and can drive until May 24 to help the Jones family. You can drop off any bottles or cans at the high school.