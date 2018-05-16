Clear

Dog abandoned at dog spa looking for forever home

A man dropped off his dog at a dog spa in Atlanta, but he never came back to pick her up.Now the dog spa is le...

Posted: May. 15, 2018 7:44 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 10:02 AM

A man dropped off his dog at a dog spa in Atlanta, but he never came back to pick her up.

Now the dog spa is left with not only the bill but trying to figure out what to do with the dog. The owners of the Atlanta Dog Spa said they don't want to take her to the shelter because they don't want her to get lost in the shuffle, and worse, if she doesn't get adopted after a few weeks, they don't want her to be put down.

The owners couldn't take her to the Humane Society because they're not the dog's owner, so they're asking for our help to find this sweet dog a forever home.

Meet Cadie, a pit bill/boxer mix. She's about a year and a half old, she is good around children and is very playful, but calm.

The owners of Atlanta Dog Spa are hoping that with our help, Cadie will be able to find someone to take her home so she has a stable environment.

She was dropped off at the spa on April 10, and her owner never came back to get her, even texting the spa owners and telling them to find her a home. That's the last they heard from him.

If you would like to give Cadie a forever home, please contact the Atlanta Dog Spa at (404) 879-1600.

